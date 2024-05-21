SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $62.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $62.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

