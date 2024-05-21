SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIPFree Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,729. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.