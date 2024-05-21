SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,418,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 111,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,729. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

