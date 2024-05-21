SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNRG. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:CNRG traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $205.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.57. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $89.34.

About SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

