Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 629,790 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 388,112 shares.The stock last traded at $94.42 and had previously closed at $93.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.55.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,376.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 298,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,652,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,091,000 after purchasing an additional 234,784 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $13,127,000.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.