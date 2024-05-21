SPI Energy’s (SPI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SPI Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of SPI Energy stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. SPI Energy has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

