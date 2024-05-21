Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Shares Bought by Kim LLC

Kim LLC raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC owned about 1.66% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVII. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 106,130 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 8.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 85.9% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 552,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 255,411 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 575,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 96,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 203.4% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVII stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. 6,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $11.08.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

