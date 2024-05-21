Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127 in the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

