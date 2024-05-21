Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $31.81

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $29.13. Sprout Social shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 734,701 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.07.

Sprout Social Trading Down 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,600 shares of company stock worth $5,738,830. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

