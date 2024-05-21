Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.49% of Starbucks worth $529,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. 5,250,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,053,781. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

