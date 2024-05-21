Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after buying an additional 387,632 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after buying an additional 232,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.54. 11,176,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,112,439. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56. The company has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

