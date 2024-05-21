Status 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.62 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Status has a market capitalization of $148.63 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011403 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,731.87 or 0.99933616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00011730 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00113164 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03827994 USD and is up 3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $4,201,690.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

