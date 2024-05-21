Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $132.28 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,778.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $516.92 or 0.00740807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00127197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00063894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.55 or 0.00195696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00100987 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,359,382 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

