Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 245.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,662,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $3,610,693.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,245 shares in the company, valued at $75,580,083.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $1,425,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,658,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 33,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,610,693.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,580,083.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,172 shares of company stock worth $22,019,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $132.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.17. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $485.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

