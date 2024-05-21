STF Management LP Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

STF Management LP increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.1% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Applied Materials by 11.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 8,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Applied Materials by 18.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 44,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Applied Materials by 30.4% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,443 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.95. 5,225,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,830,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $221.75.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

