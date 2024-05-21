STF Management LP Has $579,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.35. 768,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,115,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.59. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

