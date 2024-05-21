STF Management LP Purchases New Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

STF Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in CDW by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 65,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.28. 271,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,692. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.46 and a 200 day moving average of $231.22. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $167.57 and a 52-week high of $263.37.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

