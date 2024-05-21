STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $42.04

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.04, but opened at $40.56. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 406,240 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.66.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,132,920 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,467,000 after acquiring an additional 74,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after acquiring an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,229,200 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $96,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after acquiring an additional 129,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.