Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 8,258 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average volume of 4,898 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.52. The stock had a trading volume of 995,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $190.71 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 39,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

