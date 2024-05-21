Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,226,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

