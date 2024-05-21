StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.02. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

