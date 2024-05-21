StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $17.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.
Express Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What are earnings reports?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.