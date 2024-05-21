StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.39 on Friday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.37.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Fluent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

