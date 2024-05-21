StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Fluent Stock Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.39 on Friday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $46.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.37.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 21.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
