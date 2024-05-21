StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $122,412,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

