StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of LOAN opened at $5.20 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.00%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
