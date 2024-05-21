StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 1.7 %

NanoViricides stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.70. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

