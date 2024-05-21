StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of OESX opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

