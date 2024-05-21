StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Performance

Shares of Regis stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.78. Regis has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

