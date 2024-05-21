StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XNET opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.26%.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
