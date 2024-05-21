StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.40 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

