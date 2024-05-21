StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised shares of LL Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of LL stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. LL Flooring has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $5.52.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LL Flooring

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

