StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 1.31%.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

