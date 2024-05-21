StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Taitron Components from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Taitron Components during the first quarter worth about $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

