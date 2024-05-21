StockNews.com Lowers Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEMKT:ESP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEMKT:ESP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
Shares of ESP opened at $20.97 on Friday.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
