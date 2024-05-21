STP (STPT) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

STP (STPT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for about $0.0586 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $113.79 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00009076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001489 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,256.36 or 1.00020475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00011658 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.67 or 0.00116272 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.0588052 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $32,808,558.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.