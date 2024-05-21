Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOVA. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

NOVA opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $513.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 19.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

