Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 1.7% Higher

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $919.57 and last traded at $919.00. 1,963,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,050,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $903.94.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $913.12 and a 200-day moving average of $633.06. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 83.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

