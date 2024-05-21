S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $18.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

About S&W Seed

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,701 shares during the quarter. S&W Seed accounts for about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

