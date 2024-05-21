Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.59. Approximately 128,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,411,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

SYM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.62 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $70,019.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $78,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $411,507.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $70,019.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,110,447 shares of company stock worth $275,410,529. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Symbotic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Symbotic by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,347.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

