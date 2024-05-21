Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Shares of SNDX stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The stock had a trading volume of 265,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,426. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.01. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,159,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 894,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

