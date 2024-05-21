Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $570.57. The stock had a trading volume of 133,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.20 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.