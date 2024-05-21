Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.13.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 2.1 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,169,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,419,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.