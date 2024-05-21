Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Target were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.31. 2,544,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,958. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.12. The company has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

