Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

TGT traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.60. 3,767,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.12. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

