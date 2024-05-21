TD Cowen Trims Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Target Price to $10.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Domo Trading Down 2.3 %

DOMO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 91,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $276.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.35. Domo has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Domo by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

