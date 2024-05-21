TD Securities Trims Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Target Price to C$55.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at TD Securities to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AIF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$52.50 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark raised Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.00.

Altus Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$0.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$48.39. 3,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.48. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$35.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.18.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.0016598 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

