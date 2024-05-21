TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $152.28

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.28 and last traded at $152.28, with a volume of 214370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

