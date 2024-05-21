Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.15

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$74.15 and last traded at C$73.71, with a volume of 2251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$73.17.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$65.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$562.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

