Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $74.37

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.37 and last traded at C$73.85, with a volume of 172470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.22.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TECK.B shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.76.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

