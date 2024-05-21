Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Trading Up 15.4%

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). Approximately 3,296,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 1,075,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.13).

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £23.78 million, a P/E ratio of 103.41 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.87.

Tekcapital Company Profile

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

