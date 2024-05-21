Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $16.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,840,928. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.97. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,358.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,368 shares of company stock worth $1,968,587. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.